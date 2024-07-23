    $1 Billion Ethereum Transfer Shocks Crypto Community. What’s Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Spot Ethereum ETFs are set to start trading today
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 5:09
    $1 Billion Ethereum Transfer Shocks Crypto Community. What’s Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Earlier this Thursday, Whale Alert sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency market with a $1 billion Ethereum transfer that was sent from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional. 

    Advertisement

    According to Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, this is a transfer from Grayscale's ETHE to its mini-product. The latter will have ultra-competitive fees that will allow the crypto asset manager to compete with the likes of BlackRock and Fidelity. 

    That is a new variable that market participants did not have in the Bitcoin ETF race that started in January. 

    HOT Stories
    $1 Billion Ethereum Transfer Shocks Crypto Community. What’s Happening?
    XRP Paints Important Pattern at $0.6, Toncoin (TON) Fairytale Over? Ethereum (ETH) Reverses in Brutal Fashion at $3,550
    Major Dogecoin Downtrend Might Finally Be Over
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Message Still Rings True 14 Years On: Details

    The SEC recently gave Ethereum ETFs its final nod, and these much-awaited products can start trading as soon as today.

    According to Coinbase, the approval of Ethereum ETFs marks "another important milestone" for the industry, helping to catalyze further growth.

    Jay Jacobs, the U.S. Head of Thematic and Active ETFs at BlackRock, praised Ethereum's utility, pitching it as a global platform for decentralized applications.  

    Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading in the red despite the upcoming ETF launch, according to CoinGecko

    On Monday, a rare Ethereum transfer took place, with a dormant wallet transferring 977 ETH for the first time in nine years.  

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image XRP Paints Important Pattern at $0.6, Toncoin (TON) Fairytale Over? Ethereum (ETH) Reverses in Brutal Fashion at $3,550
    Jul 23, 2024 - 5:22
    XRP Paints Important Pattern at $0.6, Toncoin (TON) Fairytale Over? Ethereum (ETH) Reverses in Brutal Fashion at $3,550
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Major Dogecoin Downtrend Might Finally Be Over
    Jul 23, 2024 - 5:22
    Major Dogecoin Downtrend Might Finally Be Over
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ancient Ethereum (ETH) Whale Awakens Ahead of ETH Launch
    Jul 23, 2024 - 5:22
    Ancient Ethereum (ETH) Whale Awakens Ahead of ETH Launch
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sunami Network Launches SUUSD: A Revolutionary Stablecoin Combining Stability and Liquidity
    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1 Billion Ethereum Transfer Shocks Crypto Community. What’s Happening?
    XRP Paints Important Pattern at $0.6, Toncoin (TON) Fairytale Over? Ethereum (ETH) Reverses in Brutal Fashion at $3,550
    Major Dogecoin Downtrend Might Finally Be Over
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD