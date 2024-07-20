    Vitalik Buterin Calls Blockchain 'Truth Machine'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum co-founder just reemphasized uniqueness of blockchain technology
    Sat, 20/07/2024 - 17:30
    Vitalik Buterin Calls Blockchain 'Truth Machine'
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has described blockchain as a "truth machine" as it gives detailed information on time stamps of messages. Buterin’s statement on social media platform X was inspired by a poster from another user who asked, "Then what is a global universal blockchain?"

    Advertisement

    Buterin harps on enhanced truth verification systems

    In essence, Buterin clarified that a blockchain presents information as it is entered into the system without falsifying or giving room for manipulation of the data entered. The Ethereum co-founder, however, alluded to the limitations of blockchains when he stated that they are not built for fact-checking a query.

    Related
    Confirmed: Spot Ethereum ETF Launching Next Week
    Sat, 07/20/2024 - 12:19
    Confirmed: Spot Ethereum ETF Launching Next Week
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    “A blockchain is a ‘truth machine’… It doesn't tell you ‘was the moon landing real’?" Buterin wrote.

    Notably, Buterin believes a system should be developed to serve as a support structure for blockchains that can assist in the verification of facts beyond just data entry storage. 

    According to him, the current organization of blockchains limits how much it can be attacked and serves as a strength. However, it is necessary to build “truth-finding” models into the blockchain system.

    Grand vision for crypto ecosystem

    Some tech experts are divided on the sentiments expressed by Buterin. 

    While a group of these tech enthusiasts agree that blockchains are only able to provide short temporal consensus and more tools will be required for truth verification and emphasized the roles artificial intelligence and decentralized systems could play in the broader digital space, others consider having a central truth-seeking platform unnecessary.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 2,649% On-Chain as Price Makes Interesting Moves
    Sat, 07/20/2024 - 13:12
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 2,649% On-Chain as Price Makes Interesting Moves
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The Ethereum co-founder is used to putting out his ideas on how to make the broader crypto ecosystem better. He recently opined that forming political allegiances based on who is “pro-crypto” was not the best for the sector. This statement drew strong reactions from Charles Hoskinson, as reported by U.Today.

    Lately, Buterin has been busy pushing for adoption of new token standards, ERC-3770 and ERC-7683, as he believes this will improve users’ experiences as regards making payments across Layer-2 networks.

    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for July 20
    Jul 20, 2024 - 17:24
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 20
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Meme Coins POPCAT, BONK on Fire With Double-Digit Gains Overnight
    Jul 20, 2024 - 17:24
    Meme Coins POPCAT, BONK on Fire With Double-Digit Gains Overnight
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Shiba Inu Lead Shares Key Message With SHIB Community
    Jul 20, 2024 - 17:24
    Shiba Inu Lead Shares Key Message With SHIB Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Pawfury (PAW) Achieves $4.3 Million in Presale Funding
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Calls Blockchain 'Truth Machine'
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 20
    Meme Coins POPCAT, BONK on Fire With Double-Digit Gains Overnight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD