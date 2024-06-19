Advertisement
AD

    VanEck's Matthew Sigel Predicts Ethereum to $22,000, Here's Twist

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Matthew Sigel issues epic Ethereum price prediction
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 13:11
    VanEck's Matthew Sigel Predicts Ethereum to $22,000, Here's Twist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a bold prediction, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, says Ethereum’s (ETH) price could reach $22,000 by 2030. Sigel’s projections coincide with a recent market rebound, which saw the price of Ethereum moving back to the $3,500 territory.

    Advertisement

    Matthew Sigel adds twist to Ethereum forecast

    Sigel’s bullish prediction was released in VanEck’s groundbreaking ETH 2030 report. According to the details, VanEck set a $154,000 bull case, a $22,000 base case and a $340 bear case for Ethereum.

    Related
    Wed, 06/19/2024 - 12:02
    Exact Reason Behind Bitcoin (BTC) Drop Finally Revealed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    While unpacking the report in a Bankless interview, Sigel highlighted that Ethereum must achieve a 70% market share of all layer-1 blockchains to reach the $22,000 base case. To provide context, he noted that Ethereum’s market share is currently at 58%, in the past year. This is the market share of fees paid by users. Accordingly, he emphasized the need to improve Ethereum’s scaling roadmap to get people to use its layer-2 solutions.

    Sigel said the firm is getting more bullish on Ethereum and the broader crypto ecosystem He said this in response to questions about why VanEck revised Ethereum’s base case forecast from $11,000 a year earlier. He also said the change was based on expectations of acceleration in the present bull market after the U.S. presidential election in November.

    VanEck’s crypto involvement

    Sigel added that Ethereum is a productive asset that lets anyone open a storefront on its network, with lower fees. He said VanEck has increased its overall penetration rate for open-source databases. In aggregate, the firm expects 7% of the current topline of financial applications from these databases.

    Related
    Thu, 05/09/2024 - 13:52
    Here's Why VanEck Subsidiary's Meme Coin Index Is Important for Market
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Sigel explained the report was imperative based on the recent approval of spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) by the U.S. SEC. Sigel added that there is an overall bigger market for income-producing assets than innate assets like Bitcoin (BTC). He, therefore, stated the Ethereum market could become bigger than Bitcoin - in a decade.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image Major Exchange Creator Announces Purchase of Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Jun 19, 2024 - 13:06
    Major Exchange Creator Announces Purchase of Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 16,604 ETH Grabbed on Binance as SEC Confirms Ethereum Is Not Security
    Jun 19, 2024 - 13:06
    16,604 ETH Grabbed on Binance as SEC Confirms Ethereum Is Not Security
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for June 19
    Jun 19, 2024 - 13:06
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 19
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    10th Edition of the European Blockchain Convention: Celebrating Industry Achievements
    Shutter Launches First Threshold Encrypted Mempool for Ethereum-like Networks on Gnosis Chain to Combat US$900M Crypto Trading Problem
    Next Big Thing in Web3 Gaming: Take a look at Meta Masters Guild Games MEMAGX
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    VanEck's Matthew Sigel Predicts Ethereum to $22,000, Here's Twist
    Major Exchange Creator Announces Purchase of Dogecoin (DOGE)
    16,604 ETH Grabbed on Binance as SEC Confirms Ethereum Is Not Security
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD