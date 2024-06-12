Advertisement
    This Ethereum (ETH) Move Was Unexpected

    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance, as usual, removing numerous trading pairs
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 8:44
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In effect from June 14, 2024, at 3:00 a.m., UTC Binance plans to eliminate and stop trading on five spot trading pairs. The following pairs are slated for delisting: XAI/BNB, ALPACA/BTC, MDX/BTC, NFP/TUSD and QUICK/BTC.

    This action is part of Binance's routine review procedure, in which the platform assesses each trading pair that is listed in order to guarantee a high-caliber trading market. This decision was primarily influenced by the low trading volume and poor liquidity for these particular pairs. 

    By delisting them, Binance hopes to keep its users' trading experience seamless and effective. The delisted pairs and the information that goes with them are broken down here: BTC/ALPACA, BTC/MDX, TUSD/NFP, BTC/Quick and XAI/BNB. 

    These tokens will not be removed from the market; instead, users will still be able to trade these assets using other pairs that are available on the platform. Furthermore, Binance will simultaneously stop providing Spot Trading Bot services for these pairs. In order to avoid any possible losses, users of these bots are recommended to change or remove their settings prior to discontinuing use. 

    Binance underscores that this move is a component of its dedication to providing users with top-notch trading experiences by removing any pairs that might have issues with liquidity. By removing inactive pairs from the market, they can improve liquidity for active pairs while also limiting market inefficiencies.

    As always, Binance advises users looking for the most accurate information to consult the original English version of the announcement. Users can anticipate more platform updates that are intended to improve trading as Binance keeps an eye on and reviews trading pairs.

    #Binance
