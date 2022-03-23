These Altcoins from 2017 and 2018 Are Back from the Dead, and No One Knows Why

News
Wed, 03/23/2022 - 11:17
article image
Tobias Lewis
"Dead" altcoins from 2017 and 2018, including ETC and DASH, resurrected this last week
These Altcoins from 2017 and 2018 Are Back from the Dead, and No One Knows Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A collection of "forgotten" altcoins from 2017 and 2018 have been making huge gains in the top 100 this past week, and no one is quite sure why. Below are some of the most pertinent graphs from CoinMarketCap.

For example, Ethereum Classic (ETC), which became popular around 2018 reaching a market cap of over $4.3 billion, has seen an 81.33% price increase over the last week. ETC was also named a rebounding altcoin earlier this week by U.Today, along with BCH.

ETC
Source: CoinMarketCap

Likewise, Dash (DASH), which reached a market cap of $12 billion in 2017 before plummeting down to below $400 million, has seen price gains of 34%.

dash
Source: CoinMarketCap

The same is true for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which previously peaked at over $66 billion in market cap in 2017, and this week saw price gains of almost 24%.

BCH
Source: CoinMarketCap

Zcash (ZEC) and EOS, with much the same story, have also seen price gains of over 20% this week. Two weeks ago, Zcash had also been part of another altcoin rally and gained 15%. EOS was also recently listed as the second most purchased cryptocurrency by whales.

Is this a sign of an imminent dump?

One Reddit user, who pointed out this altcoin resurrection, suggested that this could be indicative of an incoming dump.

While many of these coins are still far from their all-time high positions, it has still been a cause of discussion in the community as many are still wondering if this should be taken as a good or bad sign for the crypto market.

#Ethereum Classic News #Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Tobias Lewis

Tobias Lewis is currently a British Master's student and a First Class Honours graduate of Philosophy, Politics and Economics from Durham University in the UK.

Tobias works as a copywriter and translator for various firms in the cryptocurrency industry and believes that crypto could change the world.

related image Cardano's Minswap Experiencing Issues, But Funds Are Safe
03/23/2022 - 12:58
Cardano's Minswap Experiencing Issues, But Funds Are Safe
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Solana-Based App Lost $50 Million Due to Fake Account Exploit, Here's How
03/23/2022 - 12:25
Solana-Based App Lost $50 Million Due to Fake Account Exploit, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 1.15 Billion SHIB Burned in 24 Hours, While 600 Million Target Set for Burning in 10 Days
03/23/2022 - 12:12
1.15 Billion SHIB Burned in 24 Hours, While 600 Million Target Set for Burning in 10 Days
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan