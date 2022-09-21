Steve Wozniak-Inspired Genesis NFTs Launched by EFFORCE

Arman Shirinyan
EFFORCE aims at implementing energy-efficient mechanism for blockchain projects, creating new standards for entire industry
Steve Wozniak-Inspired Genesis NFTs Launched by EFFORCE
EFFORCE has announced the beginning of the first Energy Efficiency NFT public sale. NFTs inspired by EFFORCE co-founder Steve Wozniak will mark a precedent for the entire crypto community.

The EFFORCE will introduce a new breed of utility NFTs with proof-of-contribution concept described previously by the creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin. The Genesis NFTs will be a part of the Energy Efficiency NFT effort. EFFORCE aims at creating a new energy-efficient standard that will meet expectations to consume less energy.

A total of 2,500 Genesis NFTs will be sold per project. The first project is a 180 kwe Combined Cooling Heating and Power Plant, which is part of the company's efforts to cover cooling and air conditioning needs.

Project number two is an Energy Efficiency Project for an undisclosed company and will provide 60% of the electricity needs of a sewage treatment plant. In all, the company will be able to reduce 80% of the weight of the disposable sludge.

As stated by Managing Director Paolo Pastore, NFTs are the perfect tool for realizing the proof-of-contribution concept in life and making blockchain-based projects more energy efficient, creating a new maker with high demand and liquidity.

NFTs issued by EFFORCE will use draw elements from co-founder Steve Wozniak's inspiration. The artwork will be revealed after the implementation of the project, which is going to happen coincidentally with the NFT contract going live on the network.

Unsold NFT pieces will be removed from the market and burned shortly after. Rewards tied to EFFORCE capital will be kept by EFFORCE and allocated to other energy efficiency projects.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

