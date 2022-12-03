ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 3

Original U.Today article

The market is trading neutrally as some coins are in the green zone while the rates of others keep falling.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has joined the list of rising coins, going up by 2.88% over the last 24 hours.

On the bigger chart, Cardano (ADA) is trying to fix above the resistance level at $0.3228. If the bar closes above it and/or with no long wicks, the accumulated energy could be enough for a midterm rise to the $0.34 zone.

Thus, the selling volume is low, which means that bears are slowly losing their initiative.

ADA is trading at $0.3237 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has almost not changed since yesterday — the price has only risen by 0.12%.

Unlike Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) is looking bearish on the daily chart. The price cannot rise after the false breakout of the support level at $286.6. If the bar closes below the $290 mark today, traders might expect to see a sharp drop to the $275-$280 zone next week.

BNB is trading at $290.5 at press time.