Sneakmart, StockX Unveil First Joint Tokenized Sneaker Collection, Metakicks

Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:04
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Yet another high-profile sneaker manufacturer jumps on the bandwagon of NFT euphoria
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Sneakmart, an iconic French footwear producer, scores a partnership with StockX marketplace: the two will release both tokenized and "physical" sneakers.

Sneakmart releases MetaKicks NFTs together with StockX

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Sneakmart, it is ready to unveil its pioneering drop of tokenized sneakers, dubbed MetaKicks.

The collection includes 15 unique 3D-animated sneaker designs with various combinations of shapes, textures, materials and colors. MetaKicks will come in Rare, Super Rare, Epic and Legendary categories.

In the future, these tokenized sneakers will be used by digital avatars in upcoming Metaverses. Also, they will unlock different utilities for NFT enthusiasts, including limited offers, derivative products, physical sneakers and so on.

To support tokenized NFTs with "physical" ones, Sneakmart inked a partnership with StockX, a world-leading streetwear market. StockX becomes the official partner of first Sneakmart drops.

The owners of all items in the first Sneakmart drop will be eligible for a lucky draw with the opportunity to win one of the 625 pairs of physical sneakers by StockX, including legendary Jordan 1 High, Nike Dunk Low, Adidas Yeezy 350 and luxirious Jordan 1 Dior.

Exciting collaborations to go live soon

In total, StockX allocated over $200,000 for prizes to distribute between Sneakmart's clients.

Also, the teams are going to release collaborations with top football stars Didier Drogba, Kinsley Coman and Marco Verratti, who released their own customized personal MetaKicks.

Owners of personalized sneaker pairs by football players will have access to meet-and greet events and other perks. A total of 6,250 Mystery Boxes with MetaKicks will be released on Sneakmart's main website.

#NFT News
article image
