    Singapore-based V3V Ventures Obtains Yet Another Valuable Telegram Username: Details

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Entering next phase of its expansion to Telegram and TON ecosystem, V3V Ventures fund discloses the details of its latest investment
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 14:20
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Helmed by seasoned cryptocurrency enthusiast, investor and entrepreneur Mr. Buzz, Singapore-headquartered VC firm V3V Ventures hits another impressive milestone on the road to dominance in the Telegram and TON segments.

    V3V Ventures VC firm obtains @cryp Telegram username 

    According to an official statement by Mr. Buzz, the key figurehead of V3V Ventures investing firm, the procedure for obtaining a new blue-chip username on Telegram messenger has been finalized. As of now, V3V Ventures controls @cryp, a red-hot Telegram username, and the affiliated channel.

    This is the much-anticipated addition to V3V Ventures’ ecosystem of Telegram channels that includes a couple of crypto- and blockchain-centric projects. In recent months, the team proudly invested over $5 million in premium Telegram usernames.

    As covered by U.Today previously, V3V Ventures controls @ether, @trading, @venture, @insta @anime, @freelancer, @trade and a clutch of other, similar usernames.

    Also, more recently, it acquired Telegram username @trade; the deal is rumored to be among the largest in the history of the segment. V3V Ventures purchased @trade for a total of $1.25 million.

    All of the mentioned usernames are utilized for thematic Telegram channels on investing, Web3, blockchain, AI, fintech, freelance and other related topics. Thanks to constantly updated curated content from professionals in those areas, the audience of the channels is surging day by day. According to some estimations, @trade may have already gained over 60% in valuation after  V3V Ventures' acquisition.

    Ecosystem of channels on crypto and blockchain garners much attention

    Mr. Buzz, head of V3V Ventures highlights that these Telegram channels are valuable for idea sharing for a new generation of crypto enthusiasts.

    Also, he stressed the special importance of @cryp's acquisition in the current stage of V3V Ventures' experience in Telegram and TON:

    Instead of just holding these usernames, V3V created active Telegram channels dedicated to their topics. Telegram started to share the ad revenue with Telegram channel owners, letting people with huge subscribers count profit off it. So while you're reading about V3V investments in the @cryp channel, keep in mind that post itself is a part of a larger investment.

    All usernames obtained by V3V Ventures were purchased via Fragment’s auction platform: their ownership status can be verified to avoid phishing attacks and impersonation scams.

    From Web3 community to AI and LST: V3V Ventures bets big on new-gen tech

    Besides acquisition of premium Telegram channels, V3V Ventures directly invested an undisclosed sum into Toncoin (TON), a core native cryptocurrency of the eponymous blockchain and its ecosystem of utilities.

    This investment came as another impressive round when V3V Ventures backed the start-up in its fundraising efforts. Besides completing Metaverse.sg acquisition, V3V Ventures injected funds into security AI trailblazers Shieldeum.net and Polymarket-inspired prediction markets platform Brkt.gg.

    Also, V3V Ventures is backing BitLayer, a layer-2 solution for Bitcoin. While Bitcoin is among the most popular cryptocurrencies, its initial implementation does not really let people use it for DeFi, so layer-2 solutions are coming to the rescue.

    Most recently, V3V Ventures invested in Crosscurve.fi, which brings the latest LSTFi practices on Curve to the multi-chain segment. This is one of the first projects that merges the benefits of cross-chain and ETH liquid staking/restaking protocols.

    #V3V Ventures
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

