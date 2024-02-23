Shiba Inu Veteran Spends Millions on SHIB in Epic Comeback

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a significant development within the cryptocurrency realm, an experienced investor has reemerged in the market for Shiba Inu (SHIB) , the meme-inspired digital asset. According to data from Etherscan , an unidentified large investor has recently resumed activity in SHIB transactions, marking their first engagement in over two years.

This investor's previous involvement in September 2021 coincided with a notable surge in SHIB's value, rising by over 1,100% in the subsequent month.

Of particular interest is the investor's methodical approach to their SHIB holdings. Operating exclusively through the Coinbase platform, they have consistently accumulated SHIB without participating in any selling or additional transactions. Their latest acquisition, made approximately 20 hours ago, has boosted their portfolio to an impressive 836.943 billion SHIB, valued at $7.91 million.

All eyes on SHIB

This resurgence of activity from an established participant in the SHIB market has prompted speculation among SHIB enthusiasts. Memories of SHIB's rapid ascent in 2021 linger, fueling anticipation regarding the potential for a comparable surge in the current market environment. At present, SHIB is priced at $0.0000095, with market observers closely monitoring its trajectory following this significant development.

SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap