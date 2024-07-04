Shiba Inu Team Issues Special Message for Community

The Shiba Inu team has congratulated the community on Independence Day. "Enjoy the fireworks and freedom," its official X account said.

The cryptocurrency community was mainly busy celebrating Independence Day this Thursday.

As reported by U.Today , MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor posted on X that Bitcoin is, in fact, independence.

Several other prominent Bitcoin accounts picked up this message, explaining how the leading cryptocurrency gives financial freedom.

"Who's ready for independence from fiat?" the Kraken exchange posted on its social media profile.

Other cryptocurrency projects of the likes of Syscoin also offered their own spin, joining the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price endured a massive crash earlier today, plunging below the make-it-or-break-it $57,000 level.

Bitcoin is on track to celebrate its own Independence Day on Aug. 1 when a segregated witness was activated.