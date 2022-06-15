Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suddenly Spikes 14%. Here's Why

News
Wed, 06/15/2022 - 20:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has surged 14%, recovering together with the broader cryptocurrency market and U.S. stocks
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Suddenly Spikes 14%. Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has spiked almost 14% within one hour and 25 minutes, reaching an intraday high of $0.0000087 on the Binance exchange.

SHIB
Image by tradingview.com

The cryptocurrency recovered together with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin, the king of crypto, spiked to as high as $22,345 on the Bitstamp exchange shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that he didn’t expect big rate hikes to be common, seemingly allaying investors' concerns.

As reported by U.Today, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced a 75 basis point hike earlier today for the first time since 1994. The committee has highlighted its determination to get inflation under control after the consumer price index (CPI) reached the highest level in over four decades in May.

Shiba Inu remains the 17th biggest cryptocurrency, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

The meme coin is down 90.28% from its record high after greatly underperforming in 2022 together with other risk assets.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike Since 1994
06/15/2022 - 18:06
BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike Since 1994
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Now It’s “Ideal Entry Point” for Bitcoin: Michael Saylor
06/15/2022 - 17:12
Now It’s “Ideal Entry Point” for Bitcoin: Michael Saylor
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shibarium Coming Soon, Two Indicators Show BTC Reached Bottom, ADA and XRP Face Institutional Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/15/2022 - 16:33
Shibarium Coming Soon, Two Indicators Show BTC Reached Bottom, ADA and XRP Face Institutional Inflows: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina