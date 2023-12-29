Advertisement
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price History Signals Crazy January: Here's What to Expect

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SHIB investors better be ready for thrilling start to 2024 as Shiba Inu's price history hints at another wild January ride
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 11:39
As we gear up for January 2024, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, is poised for yet another roller coaster ride, if its tumultuous price history is any indication. The last three years have seen the token weather two January storms, both culminating in double-digit price swings for SHIB.

In 2022, CryptoRank data revealed that SHIB closed January with a significant 36% loss in its value. However, fast forward to 2023, and the tides had turned dramatically, with SHIB boasting an impressive gain of 46.2% by the end of the first month. The average and median values of SHIB's January price changes over the limited dataset came in at 5.1%.

""
SHIB's Monthly Returns by CryptoRank

It is crucial to approach these historical trends with caution, especially considering the unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market, particularly with a token as notorious as Shiba Inu. With a mere three years under its belt, relying on past performance as a crystal ball for future forecasts may be precarious.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

Nevertheless, the consistently dramatic January movements in SHIB cannot be ignored. The question is whether the popular token will maintain its trend of wild price swings in January 2024 or if it will defy expectations and exhibit a more restrained performance.

Investors and crypto enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the new year to unfold, with Shiba Inu once again taking center stage. Will the coming January bring prosperity to SHIB holders, or will it be a month of challenges for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency? Only time will tell if the dogs of Shiba Inu will be let loose or kept on a tight leash in 2024.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

