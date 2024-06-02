Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu falls 84% in whale activity, hinting at explosive SHIB price movement ahead
    Sun, 2/06/2024 - 14:31
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses 84% in Key Metric as Whales Disappear
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent report, data from IntoTheBlock revealed a significant decline in large transaction volumes for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB).

    Over the past 48 hours, the volume of these transactions, characterized by transfers exceeding $100,000 USD, has plummeted by a striking 83.77%. This drop translates from 11.65 trillion SHIB tokens to just 1.89 trillion SHIB tokens. In monetary terms, this decline is even more pronounced, with a decrease of 85.2% from $321.63 million to $47.69 million. The price of Shiba Inu itself fell by 2.4% during this period.

    The number of large transactions has also seen a dramatic decrease, falling from 584 to just 99 over the two-day period.

    ""
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Large transactions are typically indicative of the actions of whales and institutional players in the market. The decline in these transactions suggests a notable reduction in the activity of these major players within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

    Obviously, whale activity with SHIB has decreased, which is seen as negative, but its causes may not be so. It is known that big players tend to gain positions during periods of calm in the market and on price charts.

    ""
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Over the last month and a half, SHIB's price has shown significantly decreased volatility, trading mostly sideways. Despite this, the price of Shiba Inu has been registering higher and higher lows, demonstrating an uptrend. This can be seen as a positive sign.

    In this context, it could be considered that the whales have finished accumulating SHIB, and some big movement is on the horizon for the token. Whether this movement will be upward or downward remains to be seen.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

