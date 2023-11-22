Serenity Shield Unveils Mainnet Version of StrongBox dApp

Recognized developer of blockchain solutions Serenity Shield introduces a privacy-preserving, encrypted data storage mechanism for businesses, engineers and individuals.

Advertisement

StrongBox mainnet iteration kicks off to replace centralized cloud solutions

Per the official statement by its team, Serenity Shield releases its flagship protocol StrongBox in mainnet. StrongBox offers significant advantages over traditional methods, where data is typically stored in centralized databases or cloud services, which are vulnerable to breaches, hacking and unauthorized access.

Image by SerenityShield

Blockchain-based StrongBox provides a decentralized storage solution that enhances security, protects data from being altered or replaced, and also allows user-controlled access to data. Additionally, it features an inheritance solution for secure asset transfer.

In the first mainnet version, StrongBox offers a scalable storage capacity of up to 1 PetaB (one thousand terabytes), which is enough for both B2B and B2C use cases.

Serenity Shield promotes StrongBox as a multi-chain solution: its functionality is expanded across various blockchain networks, offering flexibility and convenience for every user of EVM- and WASM blockchains.

StrongBox scores prestigious awards, organizes security audits

Serenity Shield's CEO, Venket Naga, is excited by the importance of this milestone for the progress of the StrongBox product and the entire Web3 cloud storage segment:

As we unveil StrongBox on the main net, we’re not just launching a product; we’re reshaping the landscape of digital security. StrongBox is a testament to our commitment to pioneering solutions that exceed user expectations, offering unparalleled protection in the digital realm.

StrongBox's innovation and effectiveness have been recognized with the "Best Technology of the Year'' award at the Burj CEO Awards and is further bolstered by its patent-pending status in the United States.

The application's security has been independently verified by Hacken, a leader in cybersecurity, and will be further strengthened through a collaborative Bug Bounty program with HackenProof.

As covered by U.Today previously, Serenity Shield scored an extended partnership with Archethic for advanced usage of public blockchains in decentralized identity (DID) solutions.