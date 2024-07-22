'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sends $2 Billion Message to Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Bitcoin supporter and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, who is also widely known for his book on financial literacy called “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to his X handle to address the social media community. Kiyosaki sent them a message about the new projects he is aiming to profit on as an investor.

"New billion USD projects" of Kiyosaki

The author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book revealed that he is going to attend an important business event called Limitless, an event for entrepreneurs that will take place at the end of August (29-31) in Dallas, Texas.

Kiyosaki is going to participate as a headline speaker. In his tweet, he revealed that he will be speaking about two projects potentially worth $1 billion each.

The first one is about mining lithium. The second one is a carbon credit project. Kiyosaki added that it will “save millions of trees and make tree farmers very rich all over the world.”

NEW BIILION PROJECTS: At Limitless

I will be speaking on my two new billion dollar investments. These are two examples of “limitless” startups. One project is a billion dollar lithium mining project. It was purchased for only $20.2 million. The second project is a billion… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 22, 2024

Roughly a month ago, Kiyosaki mentioned lithium mining as a major investment idea that he had been working on. He then published a photograph of himself taken in Canada, where he was sitting on a $5 million lithium vein. Kiyosaki referred to it as a “fast-track” investment, also adding gold and Bitcoin to that category.

Kiyosaki stated that lithium is going to be an important new precious metal, since it is, in particular, popular with Tesla for producing e-car batteries.

Kiyosaki insists that in order to start investing in fast-track investments, one needs to increase their “financial IQ.”

Bitcoin to $350,000 this year: Kiyosaki

At the start of June, Robert Kiyosaki stunned the Bitcoin community by predicting that he expects the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, to skyrocket this year and reach as high as $350,000 by the middle of August.

The major reason why he expects this price surge to happen is because he does not believe in the “incompetent” leaders of the U.S., including Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Kiyosaki first started to claim that the U.S. dollar was dying in 2020. Back then, the world was struck with the pandemic, and the U.S. government first began to issue survival checks and then started to print cash. More than $6 trillion were printed that year.