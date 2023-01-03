Roubini Lambasts Gemini and DCG as “Ponzi Cesspools”

Tue, 01/03/2023 - 10:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Nouriel Roubini has shared his take on the latest cryptocurrency “cat fight” between Gemini and DCG
Roubini Lambasts Gemini and DCG as “Ponzi Cesspools”
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, economist Nouriel Roubini opined that crypto exchange Gemini and venture firm Digital Currency Group are both “scammy Ponzi cesspools” in light of heightened tensions between the two companies.   

As reported by U.Today, Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss has accused fellow businessman DCG’s Barry Silbert of "bad faith stall tactics" and the intermingling of funds within his conglomerate, asserting that the latter has left $900 million in customer assets needlessly in limbo since FTX's meltdown. Winklevoss claims the $1.675 billion borrowed by DCG from Genesis was used for other business purposes, asking Silbert to commit to finding a solution for Gemini Earn customers. 

Related
Jim Cramer Maintains His Bleak Year Prediction for Crypto
Silbert responded that DCG did not borrow from Genesis, and is current on all loans outstanding. Moreover, DCG has offered a proposal for resolving the dispute on Dec. 29th.

The most recent crypto feud highlights the complex network of connections between top firms in the crypto industry.

Roubini described the dispute as “crypto catfights about crappy sh*tcoins among shady characters.”

#Gemini News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Tether De-pegs from $1 Despite Ongoing Broader Market Jump
01/03/2023 - 12:37
Tether De-pegs from $1 Despite Ongoing Broader Market Jump
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SOL up 20% in 2023 as Solana Prepares to Demolish SHIB in Market Cap Top
01/03/2023 - 12:07
SOL up 20% in 2023 as Solana Prepares to Demolish SHIB in Market Cap Top
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP: Strong Bullish Scenarios Emerge, Will Price Rally in 2023?
01/03/2023 - 11:37
XRP: Strong Bullish Scenarios Emerge, Will Price Rally in 2023?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide