Ripple v. SEC: Great If Verdict Comes in Few Months, Says Former Lawyer

Mon, 05/01/2023 - 09:39
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Scott Chamberlain explains why getting verdict in Ripple v. SEC case within few months would be stroke of luck
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Scott Chamberlain, former lawyer and co-founder of  XRPL's Evernode, has taken to Twitter to address the concerns of XRP holders regarding the ongoing SEC v. Ripple case. In a tweet, he stated that he had seen many community members complaining about Judge Torres taking a long time to decide the case. However, he pointed out that taking only a couple of months to decide such a complex case would be astonishing.

Chamberlain noted that courts can take a long time to deliver a verdict, citing an example from his home jurisdiction where the Canberra Supreme Court took a shameful four and a half years to deliver a judgment, setting an Australian record for the longest wait time.

Ripple Escrow Release: 1 Billion XRP Unlocked

Chamberlain's tweet comes at a time when the crypto industry is eagerly awaiting a resolution to the case, which could have far-reaching implications for the crypto industry.

At the beginning of the year, it seemed that the proceedings between the commission and the crypto company would be settled as early as 2023. Even Ripple's CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, expressed such a hope; according to his predictions, the case could be over as early as the first half of the year. However, it is already May.

