A Ripple of Love: Brad Garlinghouse Expresses Pride for His Children in Endearing Tweet

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently shared an endearing tweet expressing his pride for his children on an "extra special" day.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a heartwarming message expressing his pride for his children.

In the tweet, he hinted at an "extra special" day and his desire to celebrate their "awesomeness."

Not much is known about the Garlinghouse family, but this tweet provided a glimpse into the Ripple CEO's personal life and the importance of family to him.

As the tweet gained traction, members of the XRP community joined in congratulating Garlinghouse on his children's achievements.

Many shared pictures of their own kids, creating a moment of camaraderie and unity among parents on the platform.

The tweet brought a touch of positivity to the Ripple community, often focused on the company's business ventures and ongoing legal battles.

However, amidst the heartwarming responses, some users took the opportunity to discuss Ripple's potential settlement agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).