Pantera, Paradigm, Andreessen Horowitz Might Be Affected by SVB Collapse: Data

Sat, 03/11/2023 - 14:20
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Chinese journalist and insider Colin Wu shared some SEC data that might shed light on who is (potentially) exposed to SVB
Pantera, Paradigm, Andreessen Horowitz Might Be Affected by SVB Collapse: Data
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Colin Wu shared statistics retrieved from automated services that index data about ADV forms — public disclosures investing firms should make as part of compliance with U.S. SEC regulations. It looks like the ongoing collapse might be painful for many Web3 VC heavyweights.

From a16z to USV: Who is affected by SVB drama?

Today, on March 11, Colin Wu shared documents that were "autoscrapped" from SEC filings of U.S. companies. These filings are dated 2017-2022 and display how many funds some companies stored in Silicon Valley Bank as of this or that moment.

As every firm has its own filing date, the "snapshot" periods are different. However, it can display the scope of the effects the SVB collapse might have on some top-tier VCs.

For instance, as of May 6, 2022, VC funds associated with Andreessen Horowitz reported $2.85 billion stored in SVB. Two months ago, in mid-January 2023, funds of the Paradigm ecosystem had a $1.72 billion exposure to SVB.

Pantera Capital, the first U.S.-based cryptocurrency fund helmed by Dan Morehead and Joey Krug, reported a $560 million exposure as of Feb. 3, 2023. Wu stressed that we do not know whether VCs managed to take their funds out of collapsing entities.

Related
Hamilton Lane, $830 Billion Investing Heavyweight, Comes to Polygon (MATIC): Details

Another list shared by anonymous Chinese crypto observer @FinanceYF5 displays that out of all crypto-centric advisory firms, Hamilton Lane, the operator of a Polygon-based tokenized fund, might be the worst sufferer: it held $8.3 billion in SVB.

Are things really that bad?

Union Square Venture, an early investor in Coinbase and seed investor in Trust Machines, Numer.ai (NMR) and others, held $4.6 billion in SVB.

Should the data by insiders be relevant, VC majors might have lost 10-15% of their AUM due to the ongoing SVB drama. All mentioned firms keep silence about the losses on their Twitter accounts.

However, the real effect of this situation still remains unclear. Crypto researcher DeFi Ignas stressed today that even Circle, who had a significant share of USDC reserves stored in SVB, might restore its peg.

Related
Is USDC Another UST? DeFi Analyst Shares His Take

USD Coin (USDC), the second largest stablecoin, lost its peg to USD and dropped to $0.85 on the news about Silicon Valley Bank shutting down.

#Andreessen Horowitz #DeFi News #Circle News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Solana (SOL) Doesn't Have Any Long-Term Value, Cyber Capital CIO Claims
03/11/2023 - 13:50
Solana (SOL) Doesn't Have Any Long-Term Value, Cyber Capital CIO Claims
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Is USDC Another UST? DeFi Analyst Shares His Take
03/11/2023 - 12:34
Is USDC Another UST? DeFi Analyst Shares His Take
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano Founder Says Algorithmic Stablecoins Are Essential for Bitcoin (BTC) to Achieve Its Vision
03/11/2023 - 12:08
Cardano Founder Says Algorithmic Stablecoins Are Essential for Bitcoin (BTC) to Achieve Its Vision
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Pantera, Paradigm, Andreessen Horowitz Might Be Affected by SVB Collapse: Data
Pantera, Paradigm, Andreessen Horowitz Might Be Affected by SVB Collapse: Data
Solana (SOL) Doesn't Have Any Long-Term Value, Cyber Capital CIO Claims
Solana (SOL) Doesn't Have Any Long-Term Value, Cyber Capital CIO Claims
Is USDC Another UST? DeFi Analyst Shares His Take
Is USDC Another UST? DeFi Analyst Shares His Take
Cardano Founder Says Algorithmic Stablecoins Are Essential for Bitcoin (BTC) to Achieve Its Vision
Cardano Founder Says Algorithmic Stablecoins Are Essential for Bitcoin (BTC) to Achieve Its Vision
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts Possible Turn After Two Crypto-Friendly Banks Crash
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts Possible Turn After Two Crypto-Friendly Banks Crash
542 Billion Shiba Inu Grabbed by Whale This Week as SHIB Begins Recovering, Zero 'Burned' Again
542 Billion Shiba Inu Grabbed by Whale This Week as SHIB Begins Recovering, Zero 'Burned' Again
Shiba Inu's BONE Makes New Listing as Shibarium Beta Launch Gets Closer
Shiba Inu's BONE Makes New Listing as Shibarium Beta Launch Gets Closer
XRP Used as Solution by Blockchain Financial Service to Convert Funds During USDC Depeg
XRP Used as Solution by Blockchain Financial Service to Convert Funds During USDC Depeg
Elon Musk Trolls Those Who Call Crypto a Scam as Two Major Banks Crash
Elon Musk Trolls Those Who Call Crypto a Scam as Two Major Banks Crash
Ripple v. SEC: Bloomberg Expert Expecting Ruling in Coming Months
Ripple v. SEC: Bloomberg Expert Expecting Ruling in Coming Months
Show all