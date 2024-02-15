Palm Collective Announces Digital Art Contest Prior to NFT Paris Exhibition

Palm Collective has announced the details of a competition that gives artists the opportunity to have their work demonstrated at the most anticipated event in the NFT segment.

Advertisement

Palm Collective, Polygon Labs launched digital art contest

Palm Collective, in collaboration with Polygon Labs, is rewarding the top three artists as part of a PolyArts Community contest, Call x Digital Art. Winners’ work will be displayed at Polygon Labs’ NFT Paris exhibition, which is part of a joint exhibition with The Sandbox and Web3 fashion house SYKY.

Just one day left to get your art featured at NFT Paris + more rewards! 🎨

Must be original & not previously minted.

Submit & read rules here: https://t.co/MaBPacLyzu pic.twitter.com/8Apakiagn6 — Palm Collective 🪬 (@PalmDAOapp) February 15, 2024

Each artist will also receive a $1,000 grant from the Palm Foundation, while the person with the most votes will be awarded the overall Open Call Winner Proof.

The highly anticipated exhibition will use projectors to showcase the art and installations of many creators, including the winners, in a vacant retail space in Paris’ 2nd Arrondissement, known as THE RÉAUMUR SPACE. The top three artists will be invited to attend the Feb. 23 event.

In order to enter, creators must bond an on-chain crypto wallet and create a Palm ID, then mint their artwork on the Palm Network.

Once minted, artists can submit their work to the PolyArts Community.

EthDenver, NFT Paris to be attended by 60,000 Web3 enthusiasts

Entrants must be sure to add the link to their minted artwork NFT on the Palm Network in the submission flow and then submit on the Palm Collective website. Only one piece of artwork can be submitted for consideration, and it must not have been previously have been minted on any blockchain. Disclosure of the use of AI in the creation of the artwork is required, and submissions must be entered by Feb. 16 (4:00 p.m. EST).

Palm Collective has also been running a separate Call x Design competition that gives artists the opportunity to design Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and showcase their work at EthDenver.

The PolyArts Sneaker Showdown compelled artists to use the Polygon logo somewhere in their design, with winners’ creations set to be displayed on IRL screens at the EthDenver Polygon Booth.

EthDenver and NFT Paris are two of the biggest events on the blockchain calendar, with over 60,000 attendees spread across the two conferences.