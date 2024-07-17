Advertisement
    Mysterious 150 Million XRP Ripple Transfer Stuns Community

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Massive 150 million XRP moved from Ripple address to unknown wallet, sparking community intrigue
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 10:38
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A whopping 150 million XRP were recently moved from a well-known Ripple address, as reported by Whale Alert. The destination of this eye-catching sum, however, remains a mystery.

    According to data from Bithomp, the recipient address, "rP4X," is linked to a supposed Ripple wallet. This address was activated back in 2023 with a transfer of 70 million XRP but is not very active, suggesting it is not likely tied to any exchange.

    However, shortly after receiving the 150 million XRP, it sent 5,000 XRP to another undisclosed address.

    The "rP4X" address has been on the radar before due to Ripple's previous large XRP movements. It is likely associated with a crypto company, but this recent transfer does not seem to be a sell-off, as the tokens are still sitting in the wallet, which now holds a total of 352 million XRP.

    XRP posts 50% gain

    The community is of course rife with speculation over the purpose of such a massive transfer. While some think it might be an internal shuffle within Ripple, others speculate about potential strategic moves by Ripple or its partners.

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Recently, XRP has been making waves with its price surge, jumping 49% over the past two weeks. As of July 17, XRP has bounced back to a key support level and is currently trading at $0.615 per token.

    The exact reason behind this massive transfer remains unclear, but it has definitely caught the attention of crypto enthusiasts, adding more intrigue to XRP's current market performance.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

