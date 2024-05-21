Money20/20 Asia Conference Makes Headlines With Ethical AI, DeFi, ESG Discussions

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Money20/20, a hotly anticipated gathering of fintech experts, took place in Bangkok, Thailand, for the first time in its history. It registered a number of insightful discussions on cutting-edge developments in crypto and beyond.

Money20/20 Asia: Here’s what was in focus for major conference in Bangkok

Attended by thousands of fintech professionals, the Money20/20 Asia 2024 conference took place on April 23-25, 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok. Its speakers discussed the most important problems of modern digital finance in terms of technology, marketing and social impact.

Meet the exceptional team that's been working tirelessly behind the scenes for #Money2020Asia. Grateful for the unforgettable #Money2020Moments we've crafted together in Bangkok! pic.twitter.com/T9qoytNpkZ — Money20/20 (@money2020) April 25, 2024

For instance, in one of the most attended discussions on DeFi prospects in 2024, the importance of ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the cryptocurrency industry and regulatory bodies was emphasized.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning were other focus areas for speakers and visitors in Bangkok. Elizabeth Fitzell, Bin Ru Tan and Tony Petrov, covering the latest developments of AI usage in cybersecurity best practices, concluded that AI enhances efficiency in KYC and AML processes by analyzing data rapidly and consistently, but human oversight remains crucial for handling complex or unusual cases.

The report's topics covered non-fintech areas of interest as well. Betsy Samuel, Richard Cogswell and Jensen Cai analyzed the new normal of Chinese travel: China's extensive domestic and international travel influence is undeniable, with increased outbound trips and growing spend, notably boosting regional economies like Thailand and Singapore.

CBDCs, stablecoins and DeFi protocols were mentioned in other speeches and panel discussions on dozens of platforms united by Money 20/20 Asia.

U.Today backed Money20/20 Asia as media partner

Cutting-edge technologies and strategies are being employed to drive financial inclusion, particularly through the use of CBDCs and digital wallets, as was concluded by Joaquin Moreno, Annabelle Albert-Fonteneau, Tomas Pokorny and Medhy Souidi.

The event was also attended by Web2 economics heavyweights like J.P. Morgan, HSBC, Mambu and Standard Chartered.

