Meme Coins Will Go to Zero, No One Cares About Your Bags: Analyst Benjamin Cowen

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 10:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Experienced analyst believes meme coins are going to zero, and history of crypto market will repeat itself
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In 2019, the cryptocurrency market witnessed a surge in meme coins, capturing the attention of numerous investors. However, this influx of meme coins drained the limited liquidity from the altcoin market and left many investors holding the bag.

Prominent analyst Benjamin Cowen warns that the majority of these meme coins will ultimately become worthless and fade into obscurity. He cautions that those behind the creation and promotion of these tokens have little regard for the investors who buy into them.

According to Cowen, the primary objective of meme coin creators is to extract as much liquidity from the market as possible, while people are still susceptible to their schemes. He predicts that within a few months, these individuals will not only distance themselves from the scams they promoted but will also block anyone who attempts to confront them about their actions.

Cowen expresses little sympathy for those who repeatedly fall for these scams, emphasizing the importance of due diligence and learning from past mistakes. He attributes the increasing desperation of scammers to the gradual drying up of funds, a consequence of actions taken by the Federal Reserve.

In their quest for quick profits, these unscrupulous individuals continually launch new projects, hoping that one of them will gain traction. Once they achieve their goal, they execute a rugpull and move on to the next scheme, leaving investors with worthless tokens.

Cowen urges the crypto community to stop supporting these scams and adopt a more cautious approach when investing in the volatile meme coin market or to completely avoid this type of asset. By doing so, investors can protect themselves from significant losses and promote a healthier ecosystem for legitimate projects to thrive.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

