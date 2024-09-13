    Massive 342% Surge in Key XRP Metric Stuns Crypto Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Price of XRP has also surged over 5% during this time
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 14:20
    Massive 342% Surge in Key XRP Metric Stuns Crypto Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, a popular cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Labs, has seen a remarkable surge in one of its most crucial metrics. According to CoinGlass, the trading volume of the coin has soared 342.3% in the last 24 hours. The volume of XRP currently stands at a whopping $3.15 billion, reflecting the high increase in trading activity.

    Advertisement

    Previously, XRP lacked investor confidence as the price continued its sideways movement. However, it appears that market sentiment is shifting and bulls are returning. This means that bears are likely to disappear for the time being, and bulls will be able to overcome the market movements. The shifting sentiment can ignite more gains for the XRP price.

    In addition, Open Interest (OI) has also jumped 5.59% to a remarkable $637.35 million. This shows an admirable rise in open positions for the coin as investors have started to show greater interest and confidence in it. The rising OI is a crucial development for XRP, as it is expected to give a greater boost to its price.

    HOT Stories
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    MicroStrategy Buys Additional 18,300 Bitcoin (BTC)
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comeback Imminent? Unexpectedly Bullish Data
    SEC Issues Crypto Investor Alert as It Makes Major U-Turn

    XRP price skyrockets amid ETF buzz

    Along with the rising trading activity and shifting market sentiment, the price of the Ripple-associated coin has seen a notable surge. Over the last 24 hours, it has soared 5.33% to $0.5652. XRP was trading around the lows of $0.5374 at the start of today’s trading session. However, it broke out of that bearish channel and claimed the next high of $0.5652.

    Advertisement

    The surge in the XRP price is mostly related to the news of a potential launch of XRP spot ETFs. Grayscale Investments, a leading asset management firm, recently announced the relaunch of its XRP Trust. There is speculation that this product may inspire the launch of more XRP-based products, and eventually, XRP ETFs. Riding this wave of optimism, the XRP price has surged today as more gains are expected.

    #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 14:12
    Crucial Bitcoin vs. Banks Warning for Australia From Chief Crypto Analyst
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 13:40
    Massive 150 Million XRP Withdrawal From Ripple Sparks Concern
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive 342% Surge in Key XRP Metric Stuns Crypto Community
    Crucial Bitcoin vs. Banks Warning for Australia From Chief Crypto Analyst
    Massive 150 Million XRP Withdrawal From Ripple Sparks Concern
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD