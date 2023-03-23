Leading Crypto Exchange Gate.io Announces Mintlayer (ML) Listing

Mintlayer (ML), a Bitcoin-based Layer 2 platform for interoperability and programmatic functions, now has its core native token listed by Gate.io, a top crypto exchange. ML token will be available in a pair with the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin.

Mintlayer (ML) trading commences on Gate.io on March 24

Per a joint official announcement by Bitcoin-centric L2 ecosystem Mintlayer (ML) and top cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io, ERC-20 token Mintlayer (ML) will be listed on Gate.io's spot trading module on March 24, 2023. Trading operations for the ML/USDT pair will be activated at 11:00 am (UTC).

📣 Listing Update 📣



After careful deliberation with our team and advisors, we have decided to postpone trading of $ML on https://t.co/ZB9LHA44rI for an additional 24 hours.



Trading will commence from March 24 at 12PM CET.



Deposits will open shortly. — Mintlayer (@mintlayer) March 23, 2023

Deposits for ML tokens will be opened shortly, the Mintlayer (ML) team says. As such, all users of Gate.io exchange will be able to obtain the core cryptocurrency asset of the Bitcoin (BTC) L2 sidechain.

One of the oldest active cryptocurrency exchanges, Gate.io, is also among the most popular: it is ranked in the top 15 based on 24-hour trading volume and monthly traffic. A total 1603 coins and 2847 trading pairs is available on the Caymans-incorporated trading platform.

As covered by U.Today previously, in June, 2022, the platform underwent a rebranding procedure and introduced a number of new-gen functions.

The platform introduces a new logo, slogan and color schemes for its main website, lightweight trading app, NFT marketplace and native smart contracts hosting platform, GateChain.

Bringing crypto apps to Bitcoin (BTC): What is Mintlayer (ML)?

Mintlayer (ML) project addresses the ambitious goal of reinventing Bitcoin (BTC) as a security layer for Web3 applications, including the likes of DeFi, NFT marketplaces and other decentralized applications (dApps).

Mintlayer (ML) promotes itself as the only product that enables seamless 1:1 swaps between BTC on Bitcoin mainnet and Bitcoin-pegged assets created on Mintlayer (ML). As such, all crypto enthusiasts can use Bitcoin-equivalent assets with no intermediary risks in a fast and cost-efficient manner.

Mintlayer (ML) is integrated with noncustodial crypto wallet Mojito and supports Lightning Network, a Bitcoin (BTC) scaling solution based on payment channels.