Large Binance Coin (BNB) Whale Activates, Moves Millions: Here's BNB Price Reaction

Sun, 10/08/2023 - 13:27
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Let's take a look at BNB price chart dynamics as early Binance coin investor moves large amounts to exchange
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a recent development that was reported by Lookonchain, an early Binance Coin (BNB) holder reentered the market by depositing 7,005 BNB, equivalent to $1.48 million, back into Binance. This move follows the whale's history of significant transactions, including a withdrawal of 505,990 BNB worth $1.8 million in 2017-2018 and a subsequent deposit of 500,543 BNB valued at $56 million when BNB's price was $112.

Traditionally, such moves by early whales have often been associated with bearish signals, suggesting that they may be selling their super-profitable positions. As a result, many have speculated whether this sudden activation is an indication of an impending market correction.

The impact was immediate, with BNB's price dropping by 1.3%. Currently trading at $209.5, Binance Coin is precariously close to a three-year low, just $20 or 10% away from its current value.

""
BNB to USD by CoinMarketCap

The main question for now is whether this early Binance investor decided to cash out some of their holdings, possibly to hedge against the risk of a potential BNB collapse. The uncertainty surrounding this move has only added to the intrigue, and all eyes are now on the BNB price chart, waiting to see how this event will shape the future of this popular token.

article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

