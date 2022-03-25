John Bollinger Calls $45,000 Level "Key Pivot" for Bitcoin

In a recent tweet, trader and financial analyst John Bollinger claims that the $45,000 is “a key pivot” for Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency.



Earlier today, the crypto king spiked to an intraday high of $45,137 on the Bitstamp exchange, reaching its highest price point since March 2. The cryptocurrency, however, has already given up the majority of its gains, sliding back to the $44,200 level. Bitcoin is still up roughly 9% over the past 24 hours.

Image by tradingview.com

At the same time, Bollinger argues that the $3,200 is “a key pivot” for Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency. The flagship altcoin touched $3,195 earlier today, the highest level since Feb. 10, on the Coinbase exchange before paring its gains in tandem with Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency is currently trading in the red, hovering just above the $3,100 level.