    INTMAX, Plat'Home Teamed up for Novel RWA Developments

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Pioneering stateless EVM L2 INTMAX and IoT heavyweight Plat'Home forge partnership to address new challenges in RWA segment
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 15:47
    INTMAX, a high-performance stateless Ethereum layer 2, and Plat'Home, a pioneering company in the Linux and Internet of Things (IoT) segments, have entered into a long-term technical collaboration. The two teams will push the barriers of RWA accessibility in various spheres via a one-stop token protocol.

    INTMAX, Plat'Home shared details of strategic alliance

    INTMAX, a fast-growing L2 on Ethereum Virtual Machine, announced that it teamed up with Plat'Home, a pioneering IoT solutions provider. The new synergy is aimed at commercializing a general-purpose token protocol for Real World Assets (RWA), with a focus on Internet of Things (IoT).

    This partnership combines Plat'Home's "ThingsToken ™" technology, which tokenizes a wide scope of physical assets (RWA), with INTMAX's new layer-2 ecosystem project, Plasma Free. The development significantly enhances scalability and privacy on Ethereum's (ETH) L1.

    INTMAX and Plat'Home will build a platform in the Plasma environment of the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem that tokenizes IoT devices and various other classes of physical objects. 

    This partnership has the potential to integrate billions of gadgets and assets into blockchain financial technology, allowing all RWAS to be seamlessly managed from the Web3 ecosystem.

    Leona Hioki of INTMAX highlights the disruptive opportunities this collaboration unlocks for developers, investors and real-world entrepreneurs:

    Our stateless mechanism, offering scalability with virtually no user limit, can effectively tokenize a large number of devices, pushing the RWA domain to include physical things.

    As stressed by the partners, the market for tokenized real-world assets (RWA) is expected to exceed $2 trillion by 2030, according to McKinsey reports.

    Integration targets new use cases for tokenized RWAs

    Tomoyasu Suzuki of Plat'Home is excited by INTMAX's vision and its role in moving RWAs on-chain even in the most unexplored segments:

    The combination of INTMAX's stateless L2 technology and our ThingsToken will revolutionize RWA by including non-financial assets.

    ThingsToken™, a key technical element of the collaboration, is a type of non-fungible token used to virtualize physical assets on blockchain. It was demonstrated in a proof-of-concept project and approved by Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in 2023, involving companies such as Hitachi Solutions, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance, Mitsubishi Warehouse and NGK Insulators.

