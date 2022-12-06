Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved by Mysterious Whales to Binance as Price Shows Some Gains

Close to trillion SHIB have been shoveled to Binance by these whales, while price strives to go up

According to data recently shared on Twitter, over the past 19 hours, nearly a trillion Shiba Inu coins have been moved by anonymous whales in four heavy transactions.

In the meantime, the prominent meme coin SHIB has been striving to rise in price, and the community continues to burn these coins.

Hundreds of billions of SHIB on move

Four major transactions have been spotted on Etherscan and then shared on Twitter by Shib-themed account @shibaplay_: a total of 918 billion has been moved overall by owners of a few anonymous wallets.

More than half of this amount, though, was transferred by the biggest crypto exchange by volume, Binance, between its own wallets — 431,492,559,912 SHIB worth $4,047,400. This transfer was most likely conducted as part of the proof-of-reserves audit that Binance initiated recently, calling on all other centralized exchanges to do likewise.

A total of 66,774,747,922 Shiba Inu from the aforementioned gigantic sum was sent to Binance to be sold. Then, 312,900,000,000 and 107,796,000,795 SHIB were transferred between mysterious digital wallets.

SHIB price puts up small gain

After gaining 5.91% on Dec. 5, the second most popular meme coin SHIB shed this growth as fast as it was achieved. Since then, the price of Shiba Inu has been fluctuating, rising by nearly 2% and then going in waves up and down, holding close to the $0.00000935 line.

SHIB army burns millions of tokens in one transfer

According to a recent tweet by Shibburn tracker, in the past 24 hours, the dedicated SHIB army has managed to remove 44,328,245 meme coins from the circulating supply.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 44,328,245 $SHIB tokens burned and 11 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) December 6, 2022

The largest lump from this amount totaled 10,674,214 SHIB, moved by a single wallet. The remainder of the SHIB burn transactions this time did not exceed 5.7 million Shiba Inu.

Overall, last week, an impressive amount of 126,452,790 meme coins was burned in 50 transactions.