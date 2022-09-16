Here's How Cardano Will Benefit from Vasil Hard Fork

Input Output’s Tim Harrison has shared some details about the Vasil hard fork will dramatically improve the Cardano blockchain

Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Cardano builder Input Output, claims that the upcoming Vasil hard fork will “significantly” improve the capabilities of the leading proof-of-stake blockchain.

The upgrade will be able to enhance smart contract capabilities with the help of Plutus V2 scripts that will introduce higher throughput and greater efficiency.

Reference inputs will make it possible to share data on-chain, thus avoiding taking any additional steps. Such an upgrade will be useful for oracles, according to Harrison.

The implementation of inline datums lets developers create scripts and attach them directly to output, thus eliminating the need for hashes.

Ads

After the implementation of the Alonzo hard fork last September, big scrips caused processing issues. The Vasil upgrade will introduce reference scrips that makes it possible for developers not to include a script in a spending transaction.

At the same time, diffusion pipelining will ensure faster block propagation, thus significantly improving the blockchain’s performance by enabling higher throughput.

When it comes to decentralization, the Vasil hard fork will completely remove the d parameter, which will make it impossible to start re-federation.

As reported by U.Today, the Vasil hard fork is scheduled to go live on Sept. 22 after months of delays caused by technical issues.