PointPay
PointPay

George Soros's Family Office Starts Trading Bitcoin

News
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 19:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
George Soros is all over Bitcoin
George Soros's Family Office Starts Trading Bitcoin
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Hedge fund titan George Soros has reportedly become the latest billionaire to join the Bitcoin gold rush.   

According to State Street, which cites people familiar with the matter, Soros Fund Management has received internal approval from CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick to start trading cryptocurrencies this June.  

As per the financial outlet's report, the family office is not just kicking the tires on digital assets, which implies a big bet. 

Related
U.S. Congressman Calls for Shutting Down Cryptocurrencies

In January 2018, the legendary investor called Bitcoin “a typical bubble.” His words coincidentally came right when the market reached the top of its previous bull run.     

One of Soros’s most daring investing principles is putting money into bubbles during their early stages, which he believes is not irrational:  

When I see a bubble forming I rush in to buy, adding fuel to the fire.

Soros famous bought into gold in early 2010 when it was in the middle of a massive rally and then walked away before the bubble burst.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
07/01/2021 - 12:17

Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
07/01/2021 - 11:45

Tron (TRX) Blockchain Starts Supporting Major Tether Rival USDC
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
07/01/2021 - 11:34

Bitcoin's 'Great Hash-Power Migration' May Continue - Glassnode
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada