Wed, 06/21/2023 - 16:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Polygon Labs, Chainalysis, Circle and Mercado Libre honored by one of most prestigious awards in US
Four Crypto Majors Included in TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies: Check Them Out
The TIME100 Most Influential Companies, a list of the largest innovators, disruptors and pioneers in global tech, mentions four cryptocurrency companies this year, plus dozens of crypto-friendly businesses.

Meet heroes of TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2023: Polygon, Circle, Mercado Libre, Chainalysis

Today, on June 21, 2023, legendary news outlet TIME published its 2023 ranking of the most influential companies from various industries. Kim Kardashian's Skim, OpenAI, TikTok, Crocs, Disney and LVMH were accompanied by four cryptocurrency businesses.

Polygon Labs, a development entity behind the largest EVM blockchain Polygon (MATIC), was included in the list to recognize its role in "pushing blockchain into the mainstream." The authors of the list mentioned its collaborations with Starbucks, Nike and Meta that introduced blockchain to global industry leaders.

On-chain tracking firm Chainalysis was listed to honor its role in combating and preventing using cryptocurrencies as a tool of crime financing and money laundering. The TIME team valued Chainalysis' mission of seeking the trails of crimes committed by the team of the collapsed FTX exchange.

Chief product officer Pratima Arora is excited by the role of his firm in making the Web3 world safer and fighting with malefactors of various sorts:

At some point, bad actors will realize that blockchain is a really bad way of laundering money.

Fintech major Circle Inc. was added to the list thanks to its humanitarian mission. Its $30 billion stablecoin, USDC, was used in programs endorsed by the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

JPMorgan Chase is also on list

The largest Latin American fintech Mercado Libre, which stole the headlines of financial media by launching its own cryptocurrency on Ethereum, is the fourth representative of the crypto scene on the TIME100 list.

Mercado Libre was listed thanks to its partnership with Amazon and its role in bridging the gap for citizens of underdeveloped regions of Latin America.

In the "Titans" section, U.S. banking mogul JP Morgan Chase was honored for its role in mitigating a potential global banking recession. Recently, the bank sent its first transfer of value via blockchain tools.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

