    Flare Introduces Blockchain Machine to Accelerate Node Deployment with Google Cloud

    Vladislav Sopov
    Flare (FLR), data-centric blockchain, shares details of its latest developments on Google Cloud Marketplace
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 13:00
    Flare Introduces Blockchain Machine to Accelerate Node Deployment with Google Cloud
    Flare, the blockchain for data, has accomplished a major milestone for the global development of decentralized applications on Google Cloud Marketplace. Novel Blockchain Machine for GCM is set to streamline dApp development on private nodes and cut costs for dApps teams.

    Flare (FLR) inyroduces Blockchain Machine on GCM, streamlines node management

    According to the official statement shared by its team, Flare (FLR), a blockchain for data, unveiled its newest development, Blockchain Machine. Based on Google Cloud Marketplace, this instrument is designed to accelerate the process of full node deployment.

    Flare's solution offers robust scalability and reliability, and unlike some competing solutions that support only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) nodes, Flare's offering covers 20+ blockchain networks, with plans underway to scale up to include more top blockchains. This includes all of Flare’s mainnets and testnets.

    Developers can now rapidly deploy and update nodes for Flare (FLR), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and many other chains with the click of a button. Through Google Cloud Marketplace, they can now begin operating a node almost immediately and use it to power dApps, data stream and platforms, without the lengthy process normally associated with deploying and syncing a full node.

    Josh Edwards, Flare’s VP of Engineering, stresses the importance of this release for the progress of Flare's offering in the Web3 infrastructure segment:

    The introduction of Blockchain Machine Images on Google Cloud Marketplace massively lowers the barrier to entry for builders, making it accessible for anyone to deploy a node with just a few clicks, especially for Flare’s providers. Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, we are making it easier to integrate vital data into financial applications, and ultimately helping to scale blockchain innovation

    For businesses, Blockchain Machine Images offers cost-effective solutions that allow companies to run nodes without relying on external services or requiring them to maintain their own infrastructure.

    Omnichain Stargate Integrates Flare Blockchain for Data
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 14:00
    As covered by U.Today previously, omnichain liquidity transfer protocol Stargate has relied on Flare's full node infrastructure since Q3, 2024.

    More opportunities for commercial blockchain-based apps

    Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud, is excited about the enhancements the new development brings to Web3 programming:

    Bringing Blockchain Machine Images to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage blockchains on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure. Flare can now securely scale and support users on their digital transformation journeys.

    The integration of Blockchain Machine Images on Google Cloud Marketplace expands Flare’s range of blockchain cloud services. Flare already provides an API Portal through Google Cloud that allows developers to easily perform on-chain transactions and access the latest state of leading blockchains. 

    Blockchain Machine Images expands on this by providing developers with a powerful solution for accessing the latest blockchain state as well as historical data.

    About the author
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

