Ethereum's L2 INTMAX to Offer $5,000 for Privacy Reward Mechanism Suggestions

INTMAX, a new-gen Ethereum ZK rollup with a stateless architecture, is calling on blockchain developers and privacy proponents to submit their ideas for rewarding users who contribute to privacy on its network. The blockchain team is also a partner and sponsor of the most anticipated EVM ecosystem event in Q3, 2024.

INTMAX L2 calls for privacy-centric rewards tool ideas

INTMAX, a key sponsor and supporter of ETHGlobal Brussels 2024, and a cutting-edge Ethereum layer-2 zero-knowledge rollup, shares the details of its new initiative focused on enhancing privacy in the ecosystem. A $5,000 reward will be offered to an entity or individual who proposes a privacy-centric solution for rewarding network contributors.

#Ethereum developers, solve privacy problems and get the prize! We’re looking for ideas and implementations that reward privacy users (mining or airdrop). See you soon in Brussels ✌️ https://t.co/PbWl08r6JM — INTMAX (@intmaxIO) June 25, 2024

The suggestions might cover both airdrop-based or mining-based reward models on INTMAX. Submitting just an idea is acceptable, but it must be compelling to outperform someone who has also implemented it. As noted in the documentation, rewarding users for privacy without duplication remains a challenging problem for credible and active networks in 2024.

Privacy protocols such as INTMAX have a unique dynamic, wherein more participants in the network translates to greater privacy for every user. That is quite unlike most DeFi protocols, where having more users means greater competition for rewards.

On the other hand, the introduction of more users makes it possible for malicious actors to exploit loopholes and obtain lucrative rewards without actually contributing to the privacy of the network. To ensure the integrity of privacy networks and properly incentivize users, it is necessary to close these loopholes.

Enhancing privacy for future token distributions on EVM

The INTMAX contest is one of several enticing prizes up for grabs at ETHGlobal Brussels, with a total prize pool of more than $450,000 on offer to developers who can stand out from the crowd at one of Europe’s biggest annual hackathon events.

Technically, the contest invites developers to propose the safest and most resource-efficient implementation of the Quiz mechanism, or else develop a superior solution that solves the challenges of privacy rewards once and for all.

Developers are not required to program the deposit and withdrawal process, or even provide any privacy guarantees but simply focus on designing the actual reward system.