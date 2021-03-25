ENG
Ethereum Security Escrow Ethbox (EBOX) Releases Its Tokens on DuckStarter

News
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 14:21
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ethbox, a startup focused on building decentralized escrow for blockchain transactions, holds its public token offering on DuckStarter platform
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Ethbox (EBOX), a pioneering instrument to protect crypto holders from bad transactions, is going to offer its core native asset, EBOX, on the DuckStarter tokensale platform.

Ethbox public sale starts on DuckDAO's platform

According to a joint official announcement by the Ethbox (EBOX) project and DuckStarter tokensale platform, EBOX tokens will be available to registered ("whitelisted") crypto enthusiasts at 2:00 p.m. UTC on March 25, 2021.

EBOX offering launches on DuckStarter
Image via Twitter

Ethbox reveals that 2,158 Ethereum-based wallets have been registered for the tokensale so far. The number of wallets allowed to participate was limited: only 250 wallets can join the sale every five minutes.

According to the project's light paper, activists of DuckDao are eligible for a special discount program.

Holders of 10 DDIM tokens or 1000 DUCK tokens can save 10 percent on service fees while the "whales" with 10,000 DDIM or 200,000 DUCK are offered a 25 percent discount.

On-chain escrow for secure transactions

The Ethbox project addresses the sphere of Ethereum (ETH) transaction security. Utilized as an on-chain escrow, it can assist in sending back the wrong transaction.

Also, escrow can protect the counterparties in "over-the-counter" trading.

EBOX is Ethbox's native cryptocurrency and payment instrument. Holders of large EBOX stakes (greater than 5,000 EBOX) can save on service fees. Along with that, EBOX tokens are deflationary and can be staked in order to obtain periodic rewards.

The service charges up to 3 percent for its operations while any transactions below $300 are protected free of charge.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

