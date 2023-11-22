Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) Shows Crucial Breakthrough, Most Important Test Is Ahead

Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum not ready to give up, but major test still ahead
Wed, 11/22/2023 - 13:00
Ethereum (ETH) has been a focal point for crypto enthusiasts and investors alike, and its latest chart is a pivotal moment for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. As ETH approaches a well-known resistance level that has stymied its progress multiple times in the past, the crypto community is watching with bated breath to see if this test will result in a definitive breakthrough.

The resistance level in question has acted like a ceiling for Ethereum's price, capping its upward momentum on several occasions. Now, as ETH inches closer to this barrier once again, the stakes are high. A successful break above this level could confirm a bullish trend, potentially propelling the price to new highs.

ETHUSD Chart
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Technical analysis suggests that if Ethereum manages to sustain a breakout above this resistance, we could witness an accelerated move toward the next major psychological level. The key will be a strong closing above the resistance on significant volume, which would likely attract more buyers into the market, further fueling the upward trajectory.

An interesting aspect to consider is the market's reaction to recent news events, such as the departure of Changpeng Zhao (CZ) from Binance. Contrary to some expectations, CZ's stepping down has not had a detrimental impact on the market. Instead, it may have alleviated some regulatory concerns, removing a potential risk factor and possibly contributing to a healthier market environment for major assets like Ethereum.

The Fibonacci extension levels and previous high points could serve as markers for where the price might head. Conversely, if Ethereum fails to break through, it may retest lower support levels, but the overall trend still appears to be leaning toward the positive, given the recent market resilience.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

