Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for January 1

Sun, 01/01/2023 - 20:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is drop of DOGE going to last?
DOGE Price Analysis for January 1
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The year 2023 has started with a market fall, based on CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is looking worse than other coins on the list, having gone down by 0.63%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, DOGE started the day with a rise from the support at $0.06906. However, the growth was stopped at the resistance at $0.06970 formed by the false breakout.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for December 31

If the rate returns to the upper mark, traders may see a test of the $0.07 zone shortly.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily time frame, the price is trading sideways as DOGE has not accumulated enough for a sharp move yet. This statement is also confirmed by the low volume. All in all, the more likely scenario is trading in the range of $0.069-$0.07 next week.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is about to close below the recently formed support level at $0.06997. If buyers fail to seize the initiative by the end of the day, the drop may continue to the $0.064 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.06956 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Top Stablecoins to Watch in 2023
01/01/2023 - 20:00
Top Stablecoins to Watch in 2023
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
01/01/2023 - 16:54
Tim Draper Continues to Stand by His $250,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Price Is So Low
01/01/2023 - 15:02
Ripple CTO Explains Why XRP Price Is So Low
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya