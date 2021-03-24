ENG
RU

Edward Snowden Says Bitcoin Sucks at Privacy

News
Wed, 03/24/2021 - 06:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Edward Snowden has slammed Bitcoin for its lack of privacy
Cover image via www.instagram.com
Famous whistleblower Edward Snowden criticized Bitcoin for its lack of transaction privacy during digital privacy summit Priv8 hosted by cryptocurrency project Orchid:

Bitcoin sucks in many ways, such as financial privacy.

Snowden believes that privacy grants people the right to “think differently.”

This is not the first time that the former CIA agent took issue with Bitcoin’s pseudonymity. In September 2017, he tweeted that it wasn’t safe enough while praising Zcash (ZEC).

“The internet is broken”

During the summit, the fugitive US intelligence leaker also lashed out at the current internet culture, claiming that it’s “broken”:

The internet is broken because it reflects a broken society. Institutions are competing against the individual while individuals compete among themselves. Everything is for the likes, for that shining moment, to leave that shining hellscape behind to garner the attention of those we care about.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

