Edward Snowden Says Bitcoin Sucks at Privacy

Edward Snowden has slammed Bitcoin for its lack of privacy

Famous whistleblower Edward Snowden criticized Bitcoin for its lack of transaction privacy during digital privacy summit Priv8 hosted by cryptocurrency project Orchid:

Bitcoin sucks in many ways, such as financial privacy.

Snowden believes that privacy grants people the right to “think differently.”



This is not the first time that the former CIA agent took issue with Bitcoin’s pseudonymity. In September 2017, he tweeted that it wasn’t safe enough while praising Zcash (ZEC).

“The internet is broken”

During the summit, the fugitive US intelligence leaker also lashed out at the current internet culture, claiming that it’s “broken”: