DOGE Price Analysis for July 8

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There is no clear trend on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has almost not changed since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 4%.

Image by TradingView

Despite the fall, the rate of DOGE is approaching the local resistance level at $0.06562. If the daily bar closes around it, traders can expect a price blast to the $0.0665 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE has not decided which way to go yet as the price keeps trading sideways. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.065 is the more likely scenario for next week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced back from the resistance at $0.07269, which confirms the buyers' weakness.

Respectively, a further decline to the support level is the more likely scenario for the next weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.06536 at press time.