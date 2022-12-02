DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 2

Bears are not going to give up so easily as the rates of the coins are falling.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, declining by 4.74%.
The rate of DOGE has returned to the middle of the channel after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.10799. Currently, bulls are about to lose the initiative as the rate is below the important $0.10 mark.
If the buyers want to get back in the game, they need to fix above $0.12.
DOGE is trading at $0.09967 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is less of a loser than DOGE this time, going down by 0.12%.
SHIB is looking better than DOGE on the daily chart, as the price is slowly approaching the resistance at $0.00000958. If buyers can hold above the $0.000009 zone, the energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.00001 area. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-December.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000928 at press time.