DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 2

Fri, 12/02/2022 - 13:18
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have meme coins come back to bearish trend?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 2
Bears are not going to give up so easily as the rates of the coins are falling.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, declining by 4.74%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of DOGE has returned to the middle of the channel after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.10799. Currently, bulls are about to lose the initiative as the rate is below the important $0.10 mark.

If the buyers want to get back in the game, they need to fix above $0.12.

DOGE is trading at $0.09967 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a loser than DOGE this time, going down by 0.12%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

SHIB is looking better than DOGE on the daily chart, as the price is slowly approaching the resistance at $0.00000958. If buyers can hold above the $0.000009 zone, the energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.00001 area. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-December.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000928 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

