DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 2

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are not going to give up so easily as the rates of the coins are falling.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, declining by 4.74%.

The rate of DOGE has returned to the middle of the channel after the false breakout of the resistance at $0.10799. Currently, bulls are about to lose the initiative as the rate is below the important $0.10 mark.

If the buyers want to get back in the game, they need to fix above $0.12.

DOGE is trading at $0.09967 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a loser than DOGE this time, going down by 0.12%.

SHIB is looking better than DOGE on the daily chart, as the price is slowly approaching the resistance at $0.00000958. If buyers can hold above the $0.000009 zone, the energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.00001 area. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-December.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000928 at press time.