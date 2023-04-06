DOGE Price Analysis for April 6

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market is mostly back to the red zone as the rates of coins are falling.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 7%.

Despite the sharp decline, the rate of DOGE might have found the local support at $0.08750. If buyers can hold the price above that mark until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.090 zone.

The opposite situation can be seen on the daily time frame, as the price is again trading below the resistance level at $0.09055. If bulls cannot seize the initiative shortly, the correction may continue and lead to the test of the $0.085 area by mid-April.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.09980. If the candle closes far from this level, there are low chances of seeing a continued rise as the meme coin might need more time to accumulate power for a further move.

In this case, consolidation in the range of $0.085-$0.095 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.08983 at press time.