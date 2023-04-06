Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for April 6

Denys Serhiichuk
Has DOGE reached reversal zone yet?
DOGE Price Analysis for April 6
The market is mostly back to the red zone as the rates of coins are falling.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 7%.

Despite the sharp decline, the rate of DOGE might have found the local support at $0.08750. If buyers can hold the price above that mark until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the $0.090 zone.

The opposite situation can be seen on the daily time frame, as the price is again trading below the resistance level at $0.09055. If bulls cannot seize the initiative shortly, the correction may continue and lead to the test of the $0.085 area by mid-April.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.09980. If the candle closes far from this level, there are low chances of seeing a continued rise as the meme coin might need more time to accumulate power for a further move.

