Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ctrl (formerly XDEFI) Launches Browser Extension Crypto Wallet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Ctrl Wallet introduces its self-custody solution for 2,300+ networks, including likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL)
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 14:31
    Ctrl (formerly XDEFI) Launches Browser Extension Crypto Wallet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ctrl, a one-stop self-custody cryptocurrency solution formerly known as XDEFI, has shared the details of an in-browser crypto wallet release. It will cover all mainstream blockchains being backed by a gas optimization solution for an unmatched trading and liquidity management experience.

    Ctrl (former XDEFI) introduces browser crypto wallet extension

    Ctrl, the self-custody wallet solution that gained traction as XDEFI, has launched a new browser extension, allowing users to manage their assets across over 2,300 blockchains, including Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) and THORChain (RUNE).

    The new extension is expected to streamline the self-custody experience for individuals interacting with various blockchains. Cross-chain swaps, dApps integration and portfolio management will all be available in the new solution by Ctrl team.

    Advertisement

    While working with the extension, traders and DeFi enthusiasts will be able to access all blockchains with no need to leave a single interface.

    Ctrl Wallet’s unified portfolio view further enhances ease of use, giving users a single, aggregated dashboard to manage their holdings across multiple accounts and blockchains. 

    This view not only allows users to keep track of their assets effortlessly but also makes it possible to rediscover funds they may have forgotten. With the portfolio summary, users can easily locate assets spread across different accounts — even if it is forgotten accounts linked to a single seed phrase or hidden tokens on custom networks.

    With Gas Tank, users can pay all gas fees in USDC, CTRL

    One of the extension’s standout features is the Gas Tank, which solves one of crypto’s biggest pain points: gas fees. The Gas Tank allows users to pay all on-chain fees with a single balance of $USDC or $CTRL, no matter the blockchain. 

    By eliminating the need to hold multiple tokens for gas fees, Ctrl Wallet provides a smoother, more efficient experience across networks. 

    Emile Dubié, cofounder and CEO of Ctrl, highlights the game-changing impact of the Gas Tank function that will be of use in various DeFi scenarios:

    The Gas Tank is a game-changer for self-custody. Our users can now interact cross-chain without the hassle of managing different gas tokens. This launch represents a significant step forward in making self-custody as user friendly as possible.

    Ctrl Wallet has seen significant growth recently and now has over half a million users, establishing it as a top five multi-ecosystem wallet with the highest ratings in the Google Chrome Store. For existing XDEFI Wallet users, their accounts and funds will automatically migrate to Ctrl Wallet, allowing them to instantly benefit from the extension’s advanced features.

    #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 14:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Collapses: Altcoins Ready to Surge
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 14:40
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Next Major Rally?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudzy Introduces Privacy-Focused VPS Hosting with Cryptocurrency Payment Options
    LBank Unveils the “X Plan” with Exclusive Whitelist Mechanism to Redefine Listing Strategies
    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance Collapses: Altcoins Ready to Surge
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready for Next Major Rally?
    439 Million Dogecoin in 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD