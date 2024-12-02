Ctrl (formerly XDEFI) Launches Browser Extension Crypto Wallet

Advertisement

Ctrl, a one-stop self-custody cryptocurrency solution formerly known as XDEFI, has shared the details of an in-browser crypto wallet release. It will cover all mainstream blockchains being backed by a gas optimization solution for an unmatched trading and liquidity management experience.

Ctrl (former XDEFI) introduces browser crypto wallet extension

Ctrl, the self-custody wallet solution that gained traction as XDEFI, has launched a new browser extension, allowing users to manage their assets across over 2,300 blockchains, including Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM) and THORChain (RUNE).

The new extension is expected to streamline the self-custody experience for individuals interacting with various blockchains. Cross-chain swaps, dApps integration and portfolio management will all be available in the new solution by Ctrl team.

Advertisement

While working with the extension, traders and DeFi enthusiasts will be able to access all blockchains with no need to leave a single interface.

Ctrl Wallet’s unified portfolio view further enhances ease of use, giving users a single, aggregated dashboard to manage their holdings across multiple accounts and blockchains.

This view not only allows users to keep track of their assets effortlessly but also makes it possible to rediscover funds they may have forgotten. With the portfolio summary, users can easily locate assets spread across different accounts — even if it is forgotten accounts linked to a single seed phrase or hidden tokens on custom networks.

With Gas Tank, users can pay all gas fees in USDC, CTRL

One of the extension’s standout features is the Gas Tank, which solves one of crypto’s biggest pain points: gas fees. The Gas Tank allows users to pay all on-chain fees with a single balance of $USDC or $CTRL, no matter the blockchain.

By eliminating the need to hold multiple tokens for gas fees, Ctrl Wallet provides a smoother, more efficient experience across networks.

Emile Dubié, cofounder and CEO of Ctrl, highlights the game-changing impact of the Gas Tank function that will be of use in various DeFi scenarios:

The Gas Tank is a game-changer for self-custody. Our users can now interact cross-chain without the hassle of managing different gas tokens. This launch represents a significant step forward in making self-custody as user friendly as possible.

Ctrl Wallet has seen significant growth recently and now has over half a million users, establishing it as a top five multi-ecosystem wallet with the highest ratings in the Google Chrome Store. For existing XDEFI Wallet users, their accounts and funds will automatically migrate to Ctrl Wallet, allowing them to instantly benefit from the extension’s advanced features.