    Crypto.com Upgrades PCI DSS to v4.0: Why Is This Important?

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Crypto.com, one of largest cryptocurrency exchanges in world, shares details of its major security upgrade
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 14:29
    Crypto.com Upgrades PCI DSS to v4.0: Why Is This Important?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Global cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem Crypto.com upgrades its existing Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 3.2.1 to the latest v4.0 certification. This update is activated months ahead of the industry benchmark and, therefore, sets the standard for the entire segment.

    Crypto.com achieves PCI DSS v4.0 certification: Details

    Crypto.com, one of the largest crypto exchanges, upgrades its security stack to Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0. So far, this is the latest and most advanced security standard for this class of services.

    Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer of Crypto.com, stresses the importance of this upgrade for every customer of the service:

    Achieving PCI DSS v4.0 certification further solidifies Crypto.com’s unwavering commitment to security and data privacy by design. We are relentless in our pursuit of maintaining the highest security standards, ensuring our customers can trust our products with confidence and that we have the necessary infrastructure and safeguards to meet the expectations of today’s digital world.

    The development of PCI DSS v4.0 is driven by the need to continue enhancing standards in addressing the evolving security requirements of the payment industry, while emphasizing continuous security measures, refining validation methods and introducing greater flexibility and adaptability in achieving security.

    As such, the activation of the upgrade is set to yet again reaffirm Crypto.com's commitment to implementing robust security measures and maintaining stringent data privacy standards.

    Crypto.com reaches milestone before industry deadline

    PCI DSS v4.0 retains the core 12 security requirements but adapts to the evolving threat landscape as it implements a number of new technologies into its framework. 

    Despite the industry deadline for PCI DSS v4.0 certification being set for March 2025, Crypto.com has taken proactive steps to become one of the first in the cryptocurrency sector to achieve this standard.

    Crypto.com’s achievement of the PCI DSS v4.0 certification fortifies its position as a leading virtual asset service provider, underscoring its commitment to meeting the highly regulated standards of the traditional financial industry.

    Previously, Crypto.com became the first VASP to score multiple certifications across all platforms, including SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 for cloud security and privacy certifications.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

