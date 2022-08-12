Crypto Exchange Gate.io Now Has Game-Changing 0.012% Market Maker Rebate and Upgraded Fee Structure

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Both start-ups and established market actors are forced to cut their headcounts, cease yield farming programs and even close popular services for retail and institutional clients amid a painful Crypto Winter.

Image by Gate.io

However, Gate.io, a veteran cryptocurrency exchange, has changed its fees policy to support market makers who inject liquidity into the platform. They can now enjoy the most competitive rates and generous rebates in the market.

Gate.io offers market makers a 0.012% rebate and introduces the most competitive fee rates

Starting from August 2022, Gate.io will enable upgrades to its fee structure, introducing immense benefits for various tiers of traders and slightly changing VIP tier conditions.

So what is happening to fees on Gate.io? And how can traders benefit from these adjustments?

New fee structure is implemented by the Gate.io team for its spot and derivatives traders;

On spot markets, up to 0.012% rebates are introduced for market makers (including tiers from MM1 to MM4);

Up to 0.015% rebates are introduced for futures markets; this update makes Gate.io fees better than competitors.

MM status (for all tiers) can now be obtained through either meeting a 30-day spot or future maker volume percentage of the total exchange volume or activity in liquidity providing for specific trading pairs;

Thus, MM tiers are now offering better market fee rates than the VIP tiers; taker fees remain equal for both regimes.

In short, Gate.io introduced one of the most attractive and competitive fee structures for market makers to ensure the sustainability and progress of its liquidity ecosystem as well as the best prices for all assets and trading pairs.

Image by Gate.io

What is Gate.io?

Launched in 2013, Gate.io is among the leading centralized cryptocurrency ecosystems in the Web3 segment. It champions an “all-in-one” approach: Gate.io employed spot and futures trading dashboards, a one-click “Buy Crypto” function, native initial exchange offering (Blockchain Projects Discounts) launchpad Gate.io Startup and an array of applications for different devices.

The platform has the largest selections of coins among all the mainstream exchanges; 1,400 coins are available in over 2,500 trading pairs. Gate.io launches dedicated initiatives to onboard fans of the DeFi and NFT segments.

Also, the exchange is well known for its balanced and flexible community management strategy. Over nine years of operations, Gate.io managed to build a credible brand and establish strong relationships with institutions. Gate.io experts assist the platform’s clients in optimization of trading strategies, risk management, liquidity logistics and so on.

Gate.io announced a new logo and started a full-scale rebranding of all its elements to celebrate its ninth anniversary in early June 2022.

Why is Gate.io supporting market makers?

In recent years, Gate.io relentlessly reaffirmed its commitment to building attractive products for institutional investors and large-scale sophisticated traders. Gate.io offers high market depth and unmatched liquidity volumes for these categories of users. These clients work with GIS (Gate Institutional Services) who provide operation support to market makers, hedge funds, brokers and so on.

To stimulate the activity of market makers — who are crucial actors on modern Web3 exchanges, both centralized and decentralized — large-scale exchanges introduce marketmaker rebates. Rebates (or “negative fees”) are a form of incentive designed to boost the trading activity of market makers on a centralized exchange.

Technically, rebates are only introduced for the largest clients in order to keep the exchanges' revenue strategies in a balanced and sustainable manner. However, all users regardless of their deposit size can benefit from the increase in liquidity inflows which results in more competitive price and higher order execution speed.

New fee structure on Gate.io

In late Q3, 2022, Gate.io changed its fee structure by introducing new tiers for its users and Gate.io adjusted VIP tier requirements with better maker rebates.

Breathtaking update

With the fee policy update , traders' status now depends not on the amount of their deposit in Gate.io’s exchange token GT but solely on a 30-day trading volume. Previously, the two factors were counted in combination, but now the team has decided to prioritize trading volume.

Image by Gate.io

VIP upgrades are now available for three groups of large-scale and active users of Gate.io. Namely, the list of options required to get VIP status includes the following:

“30-day Trading Volume” — for active traders and market makers: daily traders, swing traders, scalpers and so on;

“GT Holding” — for owners of the largest deposits in GT: early supporters, platform fans or stakers;

“Total holdings” — for experienced participants of cryptocurrency markets with large deposits in Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins, not necessarily Gate.io’s GT.

Then, market makers can enjoy the largest rebates on the market. Rebates go live as a part of the Market Maker Program which uses the MM tiers for maker fees. Namely, the Gate.io ecosystem introduces up to 0.012% rebates for spot markets and up to 0.015% rebates for futures markets. This is the most generous rebates program across CEXes and DEXes so far.

Also, Gate.io reduced taker fees for certain VIP tiers to stimulate large-scale clients' trading activity.

In addition to its program for market makers, Gate.io adjusted the VIP10-VIP16 levels in its VIP status initiative. Namely, all accounts from the VIP10-VIP16 levels can now trade with 0% maker fees on the spot and futures dashboards of Gate.io.

Premium service for institutional investors

In its attempt to guarantee the highest possible level of service for institutions, Gate.io unveiled Gate Institution which is an institutional investor services arm. The focus of this department is to strengthen the presence of Gate.io in the institution's digital assets trading segment and to provide industry-level support to sophisticated clients.

With Gate Institution , sophisticated traders can benefit from high-frequency and low-latency servers, enjoy discounts and premium offer for MM and VIP tiers, and access up to 100x leveraged trading, obtain secure funding and instant loans.

Elin, the head of Gate Institutional, highlights that this segment of the crypto audience is of crucial importance for Gate:

Market makers play a vital role in the markets, providing liquidity and stimulating growth. Our institutional services are tailored to reflect their importance. We remain confident that global market makers will experience the highest level of service and the most competitive offerings on Gate.io. We’re always looking for new ways to enhance our services to attract new investors.

Trading competition

To introduce new opportunities to market makers and sophisticated traders, the Gate.io team launched a massive trading competition with one of the largest prize pools in crypto . A total of $2 million in equivalent will be distributed between traders that would migrate from their existing platforms to Gate.io.

To be eligible for this tournament , traders will be required to provide “proof of volume”; all eligible applicants will immediately see their VIP status upgraded.

Bottom line

Top-tier cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem Gate.io reconsiders its fees structure to attract maximum liquidity inflows. Gate.io introduces market maker rebates of 0.012-0.015% for spot and derivatives sections. This is the most competitive rebate rate on the market by Q3 2022.

Also, Gate.io launches the competition for large-scale traders who migrate from other centralized exchanges with a $2,000,000 prize pool.