Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase's Top Lawyer to Testify in Congress

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The House will open probe into Operation Chokepoint 2.0
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 7:56
    A
    A
    A
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer to Testify in Congress
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Paul Grewal, Chief Investment Officer at Coinbase, has announced that he will be testifying at an upcoming hearing held by the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services. 

    Advertisement

    The hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Feb. 6, will be focused on the so-called "Operation Chokepoint 2.0," an alleged initiative by the U.S. government that was meant to target the cryptocurrency sector. 

    As reported by U.Today, Coinbase recently managed to obtain several unredacted letters that were sent to banks by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). These letters were supposedly meant to discourage banks from working with cryptocurrency companies (similarly to how various industries of the likes of payday loans were seemingly targeted as part of the original "Operation Chokepoint" a decade ago).

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer to Testify in Congress
    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity
    43% XRP Price Drop: Will Whales Buy Its Bottom? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Strong
    Bitcoin Erases Disastrous Losses as It Regains Crucial $100,000 Level

    Related
    Ripple Mints 1 Million More RLUSD Tokens as Market Cap Approaches $110 Million
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 18:09
    Ripple Mints 1 Million More RLUSD Tokens as Market Cap Approaches $110 Million
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Grewal now intends to shed light on this controversy on behalf of the leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

    Last month, Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming claimed that the FDIC had gotten rid of some documents related to Operation Checkpoint 2.0. The lawmaker, who famously introduced the bill aiming to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve, threatened to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. 

    Apart from Coinbase, several other prominent industry leaders have also spoken out against Operation Chokepoint 2.0.

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has argued that such a mechanism was "a despicable evil that is used as an end run around due process and should be discarded in the dustbin of history."

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 5:45
    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 4, 2025 - 0:01
    43% XRP Price Drop: Will Whales Buy Its Bottom? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Strong
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qarden Token Unveils Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Technology to Power the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase's Top Lawyer to Testify in Congress
    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity
    43% XRP Price Drop: Will Whales Buy Its Bottom? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Surprisingly Strong
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD