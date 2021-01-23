Coinbase Keeps $90+ Billion in Assets While Its Number of Verified Users Totals 43 Million

The number of verified users on the US-based crypto trading giant has got over the 43-million mark, while the amount of crypto assets on it is more than $90 billion

Data from the website of Coinbase shows that the largest US-based crypto exchange now has more than 43 million verified users.

Meanwhile, the amount of assets stored on Coinbase has exceeded a whopping $90 billion.

The updated About section says that the company is now available in over a hundred countries around the world and has over 1,200 employees.

An inflow of new users has been caused as Bitcoin surged throughout the end of 2020 and hit a new all-time high of $42,000 on January 8, as well as PayPal, MicroStrategy and Wall Street giants embracing Bitcoin or announcing this intention.

As well as that, the amount of crypto assets in management held by the largest crypto hedge fund Grayscale went from roughly $2 billion to over $20 billion.