Coinbase Crisis: Zero Balances Spark Fear, Company Says Assets Are Safe

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase users experienced a shock as their account balances displayed zero due to a glitch
Wed, 28/02/2024 - 17:53
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally, has acknowledged a significant glitch within its system. 

Users have reported seeing their account balances drop to zero, sparking widespread concern and confusion across the platform. 

The issue, first identified earlier this Wednesday, has affected transactions across the board, including buying, selling, and transferring funds. 

Coinbase has quickly responded to the problem, assuring its users that their assets are safe and that the team is actively investigating the issue to provide a timely resolution.

The glitch appears to be part of a broader issue affecting the site's performance, particularly transactions involving Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens, which are experiencing significant delays.

According to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, the issues have been caused by a huge surge in traffic amid the ongoing cryptocurrency rally. 

 The cryptocurrency community has responded with a mix of alarm and patience. Influencers and seasoned investors on the X social media platform have been quick to calm the nerves of the less experienced.

Nevertheless, the incident has raised questions about the robustness of the cryptocurrency platform.

article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

