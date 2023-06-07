Coinbase's Armstrong Throws Veiled Shade at Binance

Wed, 06/07/2023 - 15:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong underscored stark contrasts between SEC's lawsuit against his company and that of rival Binance in recent CNBC interview
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong discussed the striking differences between his company's predicament with the SEC and that of rival crypto exchange Binance during a Wednesday CNBC interview.

He took a veiled swipe at Binance, highlighting the timing of the regulatory actions against both companies and noting that the cases were notably different.

"The companies could really not be more different in the suits could not be more different," Armstrong stressed.

While the SEC filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, it is devoid of the serious allegations of fraud and misuse that have been leveled against Binance in its other complaint. Binance, unlike Coinbase, was accused of fraudulent activities in its operations, suggesting a significantly different legal and regulatory battle.

An important distinction that Armstrong underscored was that, in Binance's case, company CEO Changpeng Zhao (commonly known as CZ), was personally named as a defendant. This implies that the SEC has direct allegations against CZ, raising the stakes of the lawsuit significantly.

Armstrong himself was not individually implicated in the SEC's complaint against Coinbase, implying a difference in the SEC's evaluation of the two companies' leadership and corporate conduct.

The Coinbase head continued to draw distinctions between Coinbase and Binance during his CNBC appearance, stressing the fundamental differences in their operations and regulatory scrutiny. While he did not comment directly on the Binance case, he implied that the two situations were being erroneously conflated due to their timing.

The Coinbase chief stressed the importance of transparency and compliance, pointing to his company's history of active engagement with regulators globally.

