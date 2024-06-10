Advertisement
AD

    Charles Hockinson Breaks Silence on Biggest Event in Cardano's History

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson reveals June target for decentralized governance launch with Chang hard fork
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 9:07
    Charles Hockinson Breaks Silence on Biggest Event in Cardano's History
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent X post, Charles Hoskinson shared important updates regarding the Cardano blockchain. Particularly, the founder of Cardano stated that this month will see the release of a new node, a crucial step toward the next major hard fork, Chang.

    Advertisement

    This forthcoming event is not merely a technical upgrade but a leap toward decentralized governance within the Cardano ecosystem, as was previously stated. Hoskinson outlined that for the hard fork to proceed, around 70% of ADA stake pool operators must successfully transition to the new node version.

    Related
    Sun, 06/09/2024 - 18:04
    Cardano on Verge of "Most Significant" Milestone in Its History
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Charles Hockinson Breaks Silence on Biggest Event in Cardano's History
    Charles Hockinson Breaks Silence on Biggest Event in Cardano's History
    Solana About to Change: Here's Why
    Bitcoin Scores Second-Highest Close Ever: Details
    Everything to Know About Dogecoin (DOGE) This Week

    Hoskinson envisions widespread participation in the governance of Cardano, facilitated by an advanced blockchain governance system. This development has deep implications for Cardano's evolution into a decentralized global community. 

    The Voltaire era signifies a period of increased community involvement in shaping Cardano's future. With the introduction of delegate representatives, community members will be able to represent their interests in the governance process.

    Cardano goes constitutional

    In addition, the upcoming Cardano Constitutional Convention in the capital of Argentina will play a crucial role. Governance representatives from different regions will work together to draft the first Constitution, laying the foundation for decentralized governance principles.

    Related
    Sun, 06/09/2024 - 15:49
    Cardano: 3.47 Billion ADA Backs Up as Price Touches Weekly Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Ratification of this Constitution through a community-wide vote will underscore Cardano's path to decentralized governance and set a precedent for blockchain projects worldwide.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Solana About to Change: Here's Why
    Jun 10, 2024 - 09:02
    Solana About to Change: Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin Scores Second-Highest Close Ever: Details
    Jun 10, 2024 - 09:02
    Bitcoin Scores Second-Highest Close Ever: Details
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Everything to Know About Dogecoin (DOGE) This Week
    Jun 10, 2024 - 09:02
    Everything to Know About Dogecoin (DOGE) This Week
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lucky Catoshi Launches Innovative Meme Coin Project with Unique Community Engagement
    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Charles Hockinson Breaks Silence on Biggest Event in Cardano's History
    Solana About to Change: Here's Why
    Bitcoin Scores Second-Highest Close Ever: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD